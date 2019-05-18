Horace Mann Students Put on The Fairest Musical of Them All

The show will feature around sixty students from grades one through five

FARGO, N.D– Students from Horace Mann Roosevelt Elementary are putting on the fairest musical of them all: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The show will feature around sixty students from grades one through five.

The Missoula Children’s Theater is leading the student production and brought in set pieces, props and costumes for the musical.

Organizers say it’s important to expose children to the theater so they can build their confidence.

“It’s another way to express yourself,” says principal, Leandra Ostrom. “It’s another way of learning. There are a lot of modalities to that, and for some kids they’re really introverted and they need a place to shine a little bit. The stage sometimes opens them up and they are stars.”

Roosevelt Elementary collaborates with Missoula Children’s Theater every year.