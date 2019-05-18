Two 13-Year-Olds Lead Police On 100 MPH Speed Chase

PERHAM, Minn. — Two 13-year-old Deer Creek boys face charges after they led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 100 mile-an-hour chase early Friday morning.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over their car north of Ottertail City on Highway 78. Authorities used tire deflation devices before the car crashed south of Perham.
The driver and passenger were not hurt. Police say the car had been stolen in Deer Creek. The driver was taken to the West Central Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Moorhead while the passenger was turned over to a relative. Perham and New York Mills Police also assisted.
