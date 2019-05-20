Saved By the Belt: Click it or Ticket Campaign Reduces Seat Belt Related Road Deaths in MN

MINNESOTA– The Primary Seat Belt Law took effect in Minnesota in 2009.

Since then, the number of seat belt related road deaths in the state have dropped according to the Department of Public Safety.

2019 Marks the 10th year since they passed the law requiring everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt.

A seat belt ticket only costs about $100 if you get pulled over, but if you’re in a crash and don’t have your seat belt on, it could cost you your life.

“When we have these enforcement campaigns, it’s really not about the number of tickets we write or about the number of arrests we make,” says Minnesota State Trooper, Sergeant Jesse Grabow. “It’s really about trying to educate and get people to make smart choices each and every time they get in that vehicle.”

State officials say in the five years leading up to the new law, 51% of all road deaths in Minnesota were drivers not wearing seat belts.

In the past five years, that number has gone down to 34%.

The Click it or Ticket campaign is designed to encourage drivers to think about their safety and the safety of their passengers when they decide to drive.

Law enforcement will be on extra lookout for seat belts now until June 2.

Along with the campaign, the group Towards Zero Deaths is using a machine called The Convincer.

It shows people what it feels like to come to a sudden stop to convince them to always wear their seat belt.

“You go down this you accelerate five to seven miles per hour and come to a sudden stop, and our hope is you’re convinced,” says Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths Regional Coordinator, Tom Nixon. “You get an idea of what it would be like going slow speed, and we try to give that imagination to how much worse it would be if you were going faster.”

The campaign emphasizes seat belts for every seat, every time and every person.

Officers say it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to wearing your seat belt and keeping you and your family safe, so buckle up.

31 states currently have primary seat belt laws.