Celebrating the 45th Annual EMS Week With Fargo’s Finest

FARGO, N.D.– Its the 45th annual EMS week where Emergency Responders are recognized for everything they do for their communities.

About 40 EMS workers came out to Urban Plains Park in Fargo to celebrate with the community including FM ambulance, Sanford Airmed, the West Fargo Police Department, the Fargo fire department and more.

They came out to talk to people about what they do and show them around their vehicles.

They had activities like putting a fire out with a fire hose, tours of the Airmed helicopter and ambulance rigs, and a cookout.

This event gives people the opportunity to meet with EMS workers when they aren’t in an emergency situation.

“It’s great, EMS workers generally only deal with people when they’re in a crisis so you don’t get a lot of chances to connect,” says the senior director of EMS operations, Tim Meyer. “This is one of the events we put on so people can see and talk to the EMS workers in our city.”

FM ambulance will also be celebrating EMS week tomorrow in Thief River Falls.

National EMS Week was introduced back in 1974 under President Gerald Ford to celebrate all the work that first responders do.