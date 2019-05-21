EDC Baseball Tournament Highlights

Sheyenne, Fargo North advance

FARGO, N.D. — The first round of the EDC Baseball Tournament got underway Tuesday.

The three seed, Sheyenne, beat the six seed, West Fargo, 7-3.

The eight seed, Fargo North, upset the number one overall seed, Grand Forks Central, 6-1, in extra innings.

The four seed, Devils Lake, beat the five seed, Davies, 7-3.

Fargo North will play Devils Lake on Friday. Sheyenne will play the winner of GF Red River and Shanley also on Friday.

The rest of the tournament is hosted by Devils Lake.