Lidgerwood, ND – Town of the Week 5-21-19

Rob Kupec,

Lidgerwood squeaked passed Hoffman, MN by 6 votes to win. Go Warbirds!!

Categories: Town Of The Week
Tags: , ,

You Might Like

UND Flying Team Wins 17th National Championship

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The UND Flying Team brings home some hardware after winning the National Championship at a flying competition. The five–day National Intercollegiate Flying Association competition consists of both ground and…