Mooreton, ND Farm Building Destroyed By Fire

Eight fire departments along with Richland County deputies and the state patrol were at the scene north of Hwy. 13.

MOORETON, ND (KFGO) – A large farm shop west of Mooreton has been destroyed by fire.

Eight fire departments along with Richland County deputies and the state patrol were at the scene north of Hwy. 13.

County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says a fire that was first reported and put out Monday afternoon rekindled Tues. morning.

Lambrecht says a tractor, trucks and other equipment were lost along with antiques at a farm owned by Richard Spellerberg.

Lambrecht says checks of the building with a thermal imaging camera showed no signs of additional fire after the initial blaze.