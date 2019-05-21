Mooreton, ND Farm Building Destroyed By Fire

Eight fire departments along with Richland County deputies and the state patrol were at the scene north of Hwy. 13.
MOORETON, ND (KFGO) – A large farm shop west of Mooreton has been destroyed by fire.

County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says a fire that was first reported and put out Monday afternoon rekindled Tues. morning.

Lambrecht says a tractor, trucks and other equipment were lost along with antiques at a farm owned by Richard Spellerberg.

Lambrecht says checks of the building with a thermal imaging camera showed no signs of additional fire after the initial blaze.

