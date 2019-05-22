Driver Cited After Striking Highway Overpass With Farm Equipment

EMERADO, N.D. (KFGO) – A pickup pulling farm equipment clipped an overpass on Highway 2 in Emerado, North Dakota.

Some debris from the equipment ended up on the roadway where an on-coming semi then struck some of the material, causing minor damage to the rig.

The pickup driver, 54-year old Virgil Duncklee, of Emerado, was cited for operating without an oversize permit and violating height restrictions.

Neither Duncklee or the Arthur, North Dakota semi driver were hurt.

The state DOT determined the overpass did not have structural damage.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.