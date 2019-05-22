Warning Siren Test Scheduled For Thursday In West Fargo

During the summer audible warning siren testing, sirens throughout the city are sounded in intermittent, 10-second bursts to test each siren’s audible and visual warning elements.

WEST FARGO, ND — The City of West Fargo warning sirens are scheduled for testing beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23.

Generally, the testing will start with sirens north of Interstate 94 and move south. The testing is estimated to finish by 6 p.m. that day, barring any weather or technological delays.

In addition to the summer audible testing, the City of West Fargo conducts an audible test at 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, which allows the Red River Regional Dispatch Center (RRRDC) to exercise the sirens metro wide.

The siren system is also silently tested daily at 9 a.m. to check rotation, radio communication, batteries, amplifiers and other system features.

Additional testing includes full diagnostic system tests before active summer weather in the spring and preventative maintenance in the fall that can include silent and/or audible testing.

Before all audible testing the City of West Fargo will notify residents with a press release and announcement on social media and website.

The RRRDC is responsible for setting off all warning siren systems in the metro area for severe summer weather.

It also has the capability of using the warning sirens in emergencies that require residents to shelter in place, such as chemical spills.

When warning sirens are sounded, it is to signal residents to go indoors immediately – no matter the weather conditions – and check a local resource for announcements. Recommended resources include CodeRED; City of West Fargo on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor; West Fargo Police Department on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor; West Fargo Fire Department on Facebook and Twitter; email or text message alerts from the City of West Fargo’s website; or news media websites and apps. Residents who have moved or changed phone numbers should update their registration on CodeRED to ensure they are receiving accurate information.