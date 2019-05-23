Fargo Gordmans Celebrates Grand Reopening

In honor of the reopening, the store donated $1,000 to West Fargo High School

FARGO, N.D.– With a little TLC, Fargo Gordmans is celebrating its grand reopening.

The West Fargo High School band sparked excitement this morning as city and store members held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Fargo store opened in 2001 and was bought out by Stage Stores two years back.

In honor of the reopening, the store donated $1,000 to West Fargo High School.

The first 100 visitors received gifts.

“We want to donate to the West Fargo High School to let them know that we like to give back to the community and to let everyone know that we still are in the community,” Fargo Gordmans store manager Kelli McDonald said. “There are a lot of people that don’t know we are still open so we just want to bring everybody back and let them know that we are here.”

There will be 150 Gordmans stores across the country by the end of the year.