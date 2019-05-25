Corecon Hosts 11th Annual Convention While Raising Money for Furry Friends

MJ Morrison has been coming to Corecon for 8 years, but this time he decided to make a custom costume based on a character he created

FARGO, N.D– The 11th annual Corecon is helping people to embrace their inner geek while also giving back to a good cause.

MJ Morrison has been coming to Corecon for 8 years, but this time he decided to make a custom costume based on a character he created.

“I decided on zap the cyber mange,” said Morrison. “He is an electrical based mage from the future.”

He’s one of the many people dressing up for Corecon, a four day convention created for lovers of sci–fi, fantasy, anime and horror.

“Greatest nerd convention ever,” added Morrison. “I had the opportunity to come to the con(vention), and I loved it so much I just wasn’t able to keep from coming every year since.”

For many of these Corecon convention fanatics, spending the day as their favorite character is about more than dressing up in a creative costume.

“Many of us came from backgrounds of not feeling like we were welcome; people who feel like they don’t have a home even if it’s just once a year,” said Corecon organizer, Michelle Pearson.

This year’s theme is Cyberpunk: High Tech, Low Life.

Although it changes every year, organizers say the convention always manages to bring people with similar interests together.

Regulars at Corecon say they keep coming back because of the welcoming atmosphere.

“I loved walking in those doors and being like ‘oh wow I like this one obscure anime that I didn’t know anyone else was obsessed with,” added Pearson.

Activities include a costume contest, e–gaming, historical reenactment of fights and more.

This year the convention added a silent auction and the money is going towards a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the silent auction today at Corecon will go to cat’s cradle shelter in Fargo.

Cat’s Cradle Shelter is a nonprofit, no kill shelter, meaning no cats get put down if they can prevent it.

The cats are cared for in the shelter by volunteers, fostered by community members or adopted into a fur–ever home.

Corecon’s goal is to raise $2,000 for the organization.