F-M RedHawks Win With Offensive Explosion Against AirHogs

RedHawks beat the AirHogs, 17-4

FARGO, N.D. — It took one inning but the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had zero problems scoring runs against the Texas AirHogs on Saturday night.

After a RedHawks error caused the first Texas run to come across in the first inning, the RedHawks scored at least a run in every inning to follow.

F-M was up 8-1 after five innings and continued the onslaught from there and went on to score 17 runs in a 17-4 win.