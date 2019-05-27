Moorhead AL & Dilworth VFW Kick Off Memorial Day Ceremonies

People paid their respects at 7 this morning on Veterans Memorial Bridge

MOORHEAD, MN– The Moorhead American Legion and Dilworth VFW are remembering those who have fallen for our country with an early morning Memorial Day ceremony.

Navy Veteran, Victor Teigen, was at this morning’s ceremony.

Teigen grew up in Moorhead and is taking this day to remember friends of his who died in Vietnam.

“I think the Fargo-Moorhead area is a great area and we have a lot of people that honor our country and do what we need,” Teigen said. “We are a giving community and it goes way beyond normal places.”

According to the National Archives, nearly 1,077 Minnesota soldiers and 199 North Dakota troops died in the Vietnam War.