RedHawks Hit the Road for Seven-Game Road Trip

Trip includes game with Kansas City then six in Texas

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo–Moorhead RedHawks are coming off an 7 game home-stand where they went 5 and 2.

Now it’s seven games away from Newman Outdoor Field starting in Kansas City Monday night before six consecutive games in Texas.

The RedHawks are excelling offensively as of late scoring 23 runs over the last two games against the Texas AirHogs.

That included 19 hits, three of them round-trippers, in Saturday’s game and a walk off grand slam in Sunday’s game by third baseman Leo Pina.

Skipper Jim Bennett says the team is ready to keep it going as they embark on many hours on the road over the next week.

“I’m looking to get back to Fargo. A long road trip and I’m joking obviously but you know were going to stop in Kansas City. Our bullpen is a little short right now,” Bennett said. “We had to use a lot of guys right now. Luke Wilkins will come in and get us innings in Kansas City. We might have to save some guys for Texas. I’m looking for big series. I don’t buy into the long road trips, the 16 hour bus roads home. Our guys are ready to play and when they’re ready to play it doesn’t matter.”

The month of June for the RedHawks is a tough one. Only three of the next nine series are in Fargo. After Texas, they travel to Sioux City, Saint Paul and Chicago after a home series with the Lincoln Saltdogs on June 3rd.