High School Hockey Players “Stick it to Cancer” in Annual Fundraiser

The Fargo North Hockey team presented a check to Lend A Hand Up on behalf of five local teams "Stick it to Cancer" Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. — Local High school hockey players did their part to “Stick it” to cancer this year with the annual fundraiser.

The Fargo North boys hockey team presented a check to Lend a Hand Up, totaling $38,007.96.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised goes to help local families dealing with cancer or other life threatening injuries.

The money was raised throughout the season by hockey teams from Fargo North, Fargo South, Davies, Sheyenne and Shanley.

“I think it is really great because it is an understanding that these kids are learning, that you know what, we’re touched, we are all touched by people with medical crisis or cancer or anything like that,” Stick it to Cancer chair Stephanie Astrup said. “What they’re doing by promoting this, it could affect them someday and their family so they do a lot. ”

Organizers say this was the highest total donation raised since the fundraiser began in 2010.