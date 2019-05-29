Budweiser Clydesdales Make Their Way to Fargo

FARGO, N.D.– The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting the NDSCS Fargo campus to honor a local beverage distributor.

D–S Beverages is receiving the Ambassadors of Excellence Achievement Award.

They are one of 430 wholesalers in the country, but are now just one of ten vendors to get the award.

They are excited to celebrate with the community and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, an American icon and one of the world’s most recognized corporate symbols.

“It’s great, we love having the Clydesdales. They have a great story. Anyone who has seen them in person knows they’re just a fantastic animal, a thing of beauty. So docile, so gentle, and yet so huge.”

The horses were in the NDSCS Fargo parking lot.

They’ll be in Detroit Lakes on Park Boulevard on Sunday June 2 from 1 to 3.