Moorhead Baseball Downs Brainerd in Round One of 8AAAA Tournament

The Spuds took down the Warriors 5-1

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead baseball dropped its final game of the regular season in a 6-3 loss to Brainerd but bounced back strong in a rematch, getting the 5-1 win over the Warriors in round one of the 8AAA tournament.

The third-seeded Spuds took the lead early in the first inning. Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe hit an RBI double to start things off and just two batter later, Wyatt Gunkel followed that up by hitting another double that sent Henkemeyer-Howe home to make it 2-0.

Brainerd would answer with a solo homerun to lead off the second and make it 2-1.

That would be the only score of the game for the Warriors.

In the fifth, the spuds added another three runs. After a sacrifice fly from Gunkel puts Moorhead up 3-1, Chrisanto D’Agostino made a big hit to center to bring in another pair of Spuds.

With the win, Moorhead advances to take on seventh-seeded Rogers High School on Thursday at 4:30p.m.