West Fargo Spicy Pie Donates Money to Fargo Police Explorers Program

Twenty percent of all sales will go towards the program

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you’re in the mood for some pizza, head over to the Spicy Pie location in West Fargo from 5 – 10 p.m. and you can help support the Fargo Police Explorers.

Twenty percent of all sales tonight will go towards the program.

Being a police explorer gives teens a taste of police work, so they can get a head start on a career in law enforcement.

Explorers get to experience everything from crime scenes to firearms to arrest procedures.

“We just love giving back to the community. Even though we’ve gotten to three stores in the Fargo area, we like to keep ourselves as a community pizza place, staying attached to our roots,” Megan Hanson, manager at the West Fargo Spicy Pie, said.

She says any organization can ask about partnering with them to help raise money.