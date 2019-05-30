Bennett Elementary Students Hold “Clap Out” to Honor Fifth Graders and Retiring Staff Members

The procession was led by retiring teacher Kelly Welle

FARGO, N.D. — School’s out for the year in Fargo and Bennett Elementary students are super excited.

A “clap out” honors graduating fifth graders and retiring staff members.

Parents walk with their fifth graders as they leave the building for the last time.

The procession was led by retiring second grade teacher Kelly Welle who has taught in the district for thirty years.

“We’ve seen tears and smiles and behavior we’ve never seen before which comes out and it’s a bittersweet day for everybody, teachers as well. As much as we think it’s really happy, we are also really sad inside because you see those kids leave, I’m leaving for my final time,” Welle said.

Students from the other grades all rushed out after the fifth graders ready to enjoy summer.