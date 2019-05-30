Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band To Play The Fargodome

Seger will play the Fargodome September 14, 2019.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band live at The Palace of Auburn Hills on 9-23-2017. Photo credit: Ken Settle

FARGO, ND — Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will bring their Roll Me Away Tour to Fargo this Fall.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 7.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band kicked off their Roll Me Away Tour in November of last year and have sold out 48 shows in front of more than half a million fans.

Tickets can be purchased at the FARGODOME Box Office, BobSeger.com, FARGODOME.com, or by calling 855-694-6367.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.