Child Autism Center Adds Location in Moorhead

Autism Innovation in Motion works with Autistic kids up to 40 hours a week

MOORHEAD, MN– Autistic children are able to get the support they need with the help of Autism Innovation in Motion.

AIM’s facility in Moorhead can help children from the age of a year and a half to 21 develop the skills they need to be successful in everyday life.

“It’s really important that we dive into those skills and catch them early on so that they can function a little bit more independently,” AIM program director Jolene Germain said.

AIM can work with each kid up to eight hours a day and 40 hours a week.

The amount of time they spend there is all dependent on the child’s specific needs.

“We get to see a child come in here and not be able to communicate, maybe not be potty trained at five or six-years-old and the progress that they make throughout this is substantial,” Germain said.

Moorhead is just one of five AIM locations.

Behavior interventionists focus on social, interaction and play skills.

The executive director of Solutions Behavioral Healthcare says it’s fulfilling to see them make small but significant steps in the scope of life.

“Requesting items and being able to identify things,” Solutions Behavioral Healthcare executive director Joel Bakken said. “Being able to share toys with a friend, playing with a friend. All of those things are just really exciting for not only us to see but to see parents faces when that happens.”

It takes the support from families to ensure progress doesn’t stop when kids walk out of AIM’s doors.

“We really strive to incorporate the family and to ensure that they have the support needed to take these skills and utilize them in their home, community or school settings,” Germain said.

The Moorhead location works with over 30 kids.

Between all five locations, AIM makes a difference in about 80 children’s lives.

“I’d love to have them get back on the developmental trajectory that is for their child so they’d be just like other first graders or second graders and you couldn’t tell the difference,” Bakken said.

Small steps all aiming to make a difference.

AIM held an open house Thursday afternoon for families and healthcare professionals.

AIM is a program through Solutions Behavioral Healthcare.