Central Cass, Kindred-Richland Softball Advance to Class B State Championship Game

The Squirrels defeated Hillsboro/Central Valley 4-3, Vikings took down Des Lac Burlington 8-4

FARGO, N.D. — After Friday’s semifinals, just two teams remain trying to claim the 2019 Class-B State softball championship and both teams are from the East Region.

(E1) Central Cass 4, (E3) Hillsboro/Central Valley 3

(E4) Kindred-Richland 8, Des Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark 4