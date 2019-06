KVRR Sports Roundtable: RedHawks Recap

The KVRR SPorts Team Breaks Down the RedHawks Season Through fourteen games

FARGO, N.D. — Through it’s first fourteen games of the season, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are 7-7.

The team is in Texas this weekend for a series against the Texas Airhogs.

The KVRR Sports team discusses what they hope to see from the RedHawks and which players have stood out during the beginning of the season.