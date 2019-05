Moorhead Police Looking for Guinea Pigs Owner

If no owners are found, we will have to find a local organization who will take them in.

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of three guinea pigs.

They are looking for the owners of the guinea pigs, who were found running in a park today.

