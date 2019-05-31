Play of the Week Nominees: May 31

Watch the nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature some great defense in the playoffs.

Minnesota and North Dakota are represented on the diamond.

Moorhead’s Mason Connally laid out for a ground ball and threw to first just in time to get the out in the Section 8AAAA playoffs.

In the North Dakota Class-B state softball tournament, HCV catcher Kaitlin Ensign turned a wild pitch into a putout at second base with a great throw.

You can vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting on Twitter @KVRRSports.