Man Identified in Fatal Crash Near Oberon

OBERON, N.D. — Authorities identify a Minot man that died after crashing a pickup into road construction equipment parked near a town west of Devil’s Lake.

The Highway Patrol says the 30-year-old Stephen Zewick was driving on Highway 57 near Oberon early Saturday morning.

They say he drove through a T-intersection, across Highway 281.

The man then crashed into a piece of road construction equipment parked outside the roadway.

The patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.