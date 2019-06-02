Man Identified in Fatal Crash Near Oberon
The Highway Patrol says the 30-year-old Stephen Zewick was driving on Highway 57 early Saturday morning.
OBERON, N.D. — Authorities identify a Minot man that died after crashing a pickup into road construction equipment parked near a town west of Devil’s Lake.
The Highway Patrol says the 30-year-old Stephen Zewick was driving on Highway 57 near Oberon early Saturday morning.
They say he drove through a T-intersection, across Highway 281.
The man then crashed into a piece of road construction equipment parked outside the roadway.
The patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.