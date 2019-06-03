RedHawks Fall to Lincoln in Return Home

Saltdogs Beat the RedHawks 8-7

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned home Monday night starting a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

It was an exciting start to the game. In the first inning, Leo Pina drilled a pitch down the third baseline originally called foul and eventually changed to fair.

That brought out the Saltdogs Manager and Pitching Coach, who both were thrown out.

From there it was a back and forth game. RedHawks led 6-5 after three innings.

Saltdogs came out with the close victory, 8-7.