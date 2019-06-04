Horace Teen Chosen as ND Advocate for JDRF’s 2019 Children’s Congress

Danika Johnson will head to our nation's capital in July

HORACE, N.D. — A 17-year-old from Horace is chosen out of nearly one-thousand North Dakota applicants to go to JDRF’s 2019 Children’s Congress.

Danika Johnson and students from all 50 states and five other countries living with type one diabetes will head to Washington, D.C. from July 8th to the 10th. They will let congressional leaders know why it should be their mission to find a cure. Johnson says the opportunity is an honor.

“One thing we’re pushing for is the special diabetes program. So we just want to push the importance of having freedom to have our own pumps and then just show them that we’re capable of a lot more things when we get the options too,” Johnson said.

JDRF will host its One Walk Kickoff at the Red River Zoo this Friday from 6-8 p.m.