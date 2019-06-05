Body Found in Car Submerged in River in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. – A juvenile girl is found dead in a car in the Red Lake River in Crookston Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of Sargent Street around 4:45.

An officer saw the vehicle in the water, which became fully submerged. The Crookston Fire Department put a boat in the river and Polk County Deputies found the car by using a drone.

Divers with the Grand Forks County Water Rescue Unit found the girl in the vehicle. Her body was later taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected.