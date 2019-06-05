Trade war and year-long E-15 sales impact farmers differently

UNITED STATES – Some farmers are feeling uneasy with the talk of tariffs with Mexico.

Others, are happy the Trump Administration approved year-round sales of E-15 gas. That’s fuel with 15% ethanol. It used to be banned in the Summer.

President Donald Trump has announced a 5% tariff on goods imported from Mexico. His administration threatens to bring the taxes up to as much as 25% by October.

“It was kind of a good news, bad news story for Minnesota farmers and other businesses. I’m hearing a lot from people in farm country that they hope that these tariffs don’t go into place,” Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said.

President Trump says the tariffs are retaliation for Mexico not blocking undocumented immigrants from crossing the border.