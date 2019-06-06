Carson Wentz Signs $128M Extension with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz earned himself a nice nine-figure deal.

The former NDSU Bison quarterback will make $128 million over four years, with $107 million guaranteed.

Wentz has not played a complete season since his rookie year.

In 2018, he went 5-6 with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions before getting sidelined with an injury.

He’s healthy now though, and ready to prove his worth.

In a video released on Twitter, Wentz said “”It’s going to be a fun ride. By no means is the work done. We’re just getting started. This year is going to be special. I look forward to seeing you guys on Sundays at the link this fall. Thanks again. God bless, and go Eagles.”