Richman Signs Contract Extension with NDSU Men’s Basketball

Head coach Dave Richman is extended through the 2021-22 season

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University director of athletics Matt Larsen announced today a two-year contract extension for head men’s basketball coach David Richman through April 2022.

Richman is entering his sixth year as NDSU’s head coach in 2019-20.

In five seasons as head coach, Richman has led the Bison to two NCAA Tournament appearances and three Summit League Tournament championship games. He is the second-fastest coach in NDSU history to reach 95 wins – and the fastest in the school’s Division I era.

“We are excited to continue building on our successes, both on and off the court, over the past five years,” Richman said. “NDSU is a special place and we look forward to serving our committed student-athletes in the years to come.”

In 2018-19, Richman coached the Bison to a Summit League Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament First Four victory over North Carolina Central – the second Division I tournament win in school history.

“The men’s basketball program is poised for continued success under Coach Richman and his staff’s leadership,” said Larsen. “I look forward to watching them build upon last season’s tournament run.”

The Bison are 9-3 in the Summit League Tournament under Richman. He owns the most conference victories by any Summit League coach in the past five seasons.

In his first season as head coach, Richman guided the Bison to the 2015 Summit League regular season and tournament championships and their third NCAA Tournament bid in seven years. He led NDSU to 23 victories – the most by any first-year Division I head coach that season – earning him Summit League Coach of the Year honors.

NDSU men’s basketball has also achieved at a high level academically since Richman took over as head coach. The Bison have earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for five consecutive seasons, posted 10 out of 11 semesters with a team GPA above 3.0, and set a new program record for team semester GPA on three different occasions.

Richman has spent a total of 16 years at NDSU on the men’s basketball staff, including seven seasons as the associate head coach prior to being named head coach in April 2014.