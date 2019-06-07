Donny Schatz Looks to Keep Winning During Series Stop in North Dakota

Schatz is competing in the World of Outlaws Sprint Series

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Racing has made it’s way north.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Series makes it’s annual pit stop in Grand Forks at the River Cities Speedway and few are more excited about it than North Dakota-native Donny Schatz.

“Racing is getting in full force so it is only fitting that this week we are here with the World of Outlaws and hopefully we can capitalize on that and use it to our advantage like we have in the past and get a victory,” Schatz said.

Another win would be just one on a long list for the ten-time defending series champion. Taking home the trophy time and time again doesn’t seem to be getting old.

“You never get tired of winning,” expressed Schatz. “Championships are hard to win and the further out you go, the more hungry everyone else gets to try to knock you off the top.”

That is exactly what competitors have been trying to do to Schatz during this year’s series. After 24 races, the Minot native sits atop of the standings with three wins and has only finished outside of the top 10 twice.

“It’s very tough, day in and day out,” Shatz admitted. “Right now it is very competitive – there is several cars with multiple wins. We’re in a good spot. We’re on the top at the moment but that could change any day.”

History would say that Friday in grand forks will likely not be that day.

Schatz has won nine of the last twelve races at the track and takes full advantage of every opportunity to drive in front of his home crowd.

“Any time you get to come home, you get that extra sense of satisfaction because those are the people that really stuck their necks out for you when you first started,” Schatz said.

“They’d come and support you and cheer you on and give you the ‘atta boy’ or ‘good job’ so it feels like if you can come home and put on a great race and get a win, you are kind of giving them a gift back.”