Play of the Week Nominees: June 7

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature a pair of championship-level performances.

From the Class B state Championship Park River/Fordville-Lankin baseball team, brothers Adam and Nathan Zavalney connect to catch a runner trying to steal second base and get the out en route to the state title.

In the North Dakota Class-B state softball semifinals, Central Cass’ Isabelle Linnard makes a stop at the plate to prevent Hillsboro Central Valley from scoring. That aided in the Squirrels come-from-behind win to advance to the championship game.

You can vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting on Twitter @KVRRSports.