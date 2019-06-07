UPDATE: Man Found Shot To Death Near Downtown Fargo

Large Police Presence At 6th Ave. N, and 4th St.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO’s Don Haney is on the scene of a shooting death in Fargo, near the downtown area. Police tell him a man was found shot to death at the corner of 6th Ave. and 4th St. N.

Officers found the victim after getting a call of shots fired around 1 a.m.

There’s a large police presence in that area.

Officers have a perimeter set up and have been canvassing the neighborhood. Detectives are working the scene and police are interviewing a number of people in connection with the shooting.

KVRR Local News will have live updates from the scene this morning from 7-9 a.m.