UPDATE: Man Found Shot To Death Near Downtown Fargo
Large Police Presence At 6th Ave. N, and 4th St.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO’s Don Haney is on the scene of a shooting death in Fargo, near the downtown area. Police tell him a man was found shot to death at the corner of 6th Ave. and 4th St. N.
Officers found the victim after getting a call of shots fired around 1 a.m.
There’s a large police presence in that area.
Officers have a perimeter set up and have been canvassing the neighborhood. Detectives are working the scene and police are interviewing a number of people in connection with the shooting.
KVRR Local News will have live updates from the scene this morning from 7-9 a.m.