Former NDSU Coach Phillips Introduced as Northern State Men’s Basketball Coach

Saul Phillips coached at NDSU from 2007-2014

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Former NDSU men’s basketball coach Saul Phillips has a new coaching gig.

After Ohio failed to renew his contract, Phillips will be in charge of Northern State’s program in Aberdeen, S.D.

The Wolves made the Division-II NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, and were runners up two years ago.

Then-head coach Paul Sather accepted a job at the University of North Dakota two weeks ago.

Phillips spent 10 seasons with the Bison, three as an assistant and seven as a head coach, so he knows the Dakotas pretty well.

“I follow the teams in this area, because these are my roots,” Phillips said. “This is where I was. I’ve known Paul for a long time, and obviously saw Paul got the UND job. I thought to myself ‘Northern is a really good place to be. I knew enough about it that as soon as it became open, I wanted it very badly. I’m fortunate enough to be standing here as the head coach.”