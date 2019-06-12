Habitat for Humanity and Blitz Home Builders Team Up to Build Three Houses in Ten Days

The West Fargo homes will go to three families

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It’ll soon be “home sweet home” for three families thanks to a project between Habitat for Humanity and Blitz Home Builders.

The foundations of a new home are going up and it’ll be a huge step up for Alakiir Nhial, a single mother of five.

The apartment she currently lives in is small and isn’t good for her kids.

“They’re suffering from allergies to dogs, those things are the reason why I need to have my own place,” she said.

That’s going to change with this project called Dakota Blitz 3:10. The homes are designed to help families living in unaffordable and unhealthy living conditions.

“I’m just excited and to be a homeowner is one of the many things you achieve,” Nhial said.

Hundreds of volunteers will be out hammering away to build three houses over ten days.

City leaders from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth have also proclaimed June to be Homeownership Month.

“There’s a spiritual understanding that goes into owning a home. You get to build a family with a home, you get to have over friends and family, build an overall community spirit,” Peyton Mastera, Dilworth city administrator, said.

Nhial’s kids are looking forward to having their own rooms and playing in the backyard.

“I can’t wait to move into my house. It doesn’t feel real because I don’t have a key yet,” Nhial said.

Volunteers are in the pre–build phase, and the homes will be completed at the end of the month.