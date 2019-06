Tom Hoge Shoots Even Par in First Round of U.S. Open

Hogie had three birdies and three bogies at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Fargo’s own Tom Hoge is in impressive company at the U.S. Open.

Hoge shot an even 71 at Pebble Beach in the first round.

He started on the back nine and bogied the 11th.

After the turn, Hoge birdied three, four and six to sit at two-under.

Heading into the clubhouse, he bogied the eighth and ninth holes to finish even on the day.