FARRMS Celebrates Local Organic Farmers

FARGO, N.D.– Local farmers are being celebrated for their contributions in the community.

“We’re highlighting some people who work in the industry,” says FARRMS director of educational programs, Mindy Grant. “From the farmers to the inbetweeners to the people at the table to understand what that process is and who are the people behind our food and why they prepare it for us.”

Local farmers raise and grow more than just vegetables.

“On my farm I grow everything from different kinds of produce that we grow in the garden,” says farm owner, Jen Skoog I’ve got lambs, pigs, bees; I’ve got meat chickens I’ve got layer hens, laying ducks.”

But it’s not easy for these small organic farmers, especially when the weather isn’t cooperative.

“It’s been a little difficult,” added Skoog. “A lot of it is timing with my husband also having row crops. We’ve got 1,100 acres that we plant with corn and soybeans, so that’s been challenging so we’ve been spending time getting that ready and also getting stuff into the garden has been quite the challenge.”

The farmers like the idea of giving the community fresh local food.

“It really just goes back to the root of growing like our forefathers did,” added Skoog. “On our farm we truly strongly believe that good food starts from how it’s grown. I want people to know where your food is coming from, how it’s being grown, where it’s being grown, who your farmers are.”

FARRMS provides educational and financial support to develop sustainable farms.

“We’ve been very fortunate that were in the position were in, that I haven’t had to take out any loans or grants, however down the road as we continue to expand, possibly looking at doing some more livestock and some bigger growing operations, FARRMS is definitely one of the first places I’m going to,” says Skoog.

Their focus is getting their fresh produce into local kitchens.

“Farm to table to me means knowing where your food comes from in a very short period of time, and enjoying it with the people you love,” added Skoog.

FARRMS also pairs farming mentors with interns who are interested in learning about sustainable farming.

Bernbaum’s and other local restaurants try buy from local growers whenever they can.