Rourke Art Museum Displays Local Art with Annual Exhibition

The 60th Annual Midwestern Exhibition features pieces from more than 90 artists

MOORHEAD, MN– Moorhead’s Rourke Art Museum is displaying the talent we have right here in the Red River Valley with its 60th Annual Midwestern Exhibition.

The exhibition features curated pieces from more than 90 local and regional artists.

Paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures and video can be found in the museum.

A museum staff member says the exhibition is about celebrating another year for The Rourke and the artists.

“An appreciation for the strength and variety of art in our region,” Rourke Art Museum executive director Jonathan Rutter said. “We hope that through the Midwestern we’re recognizing some of the great talents in the area.”

The pieces will be on exhibit through September 1st.