Thousands Turn Out for 25th Annual Fargo Police Community Picnic

Families could tour first responder vehicles

FARGO, N.D. –Usually when you see flashing lights and sirens, it means something bad has happened. But that wasn’t the case at Island Park.

People in the community spent time with law enforcement at the annual Fargo Police Community Picnic.

Families toured all sorts of first responder vehicles, from SWAT trucks to the CSI unit to ambulances.

There was also a Gaming Activity Trailer where the department’s Community Engagement Team played with kids.

“I think people are surprised by the number of partnerships we have with the different entities that help us with policing issues throughout our community, and they come here to this picnic to show people and tell people what their services are,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd said.

This is the 25th year the community picnic has been held.