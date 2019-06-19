North Dakotans Address the Effect of Hate Crimes On Minority Groups

FARGO, N.D.– North Dakota nice isn’t always accurate when it comes hate crime statistics.

In recent years North Dakota has been ranked among the top of the list of number of hate crimes per capita, according to FBI statistics.

The North Dakota Advisory Committee to the US Commission on Civil Rights hosted a public meeting and several people spoke on how hate crimes among minority groups have impacted their communities.

“This is a significant issue in North Dakota that is marring the reputation of our state, so we approach this with an open mind and keep our ears open to hear what impacted communities within our state are experiencing,” said Kirsten Dauphinais, from the North Dakota Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

The public was able to make comments and voice their concerns about North Dakota’s current hate crime laws.