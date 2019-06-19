UND Hockey’s Bernard-Docker, Tychonick Invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp

Bernard-Docker, Tychonick are both Sophomore defenseman for the Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS- A pair of University of North Dakota blue-liners have been invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp, announced Wednesday by Hockey Canada. Sophomores Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonny Tychonick will each compete in the camp slated for July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich.

The duo are part of just four NCAA players among the 43 invited to wear the Maple Leaf while they face Finland, Sweden and the United States during the camp.

Bernard-Docker finished his freshman season with five goals and 12 assists for 17 points, ranking fourth on the team in scoring while blocking the second-most shots on the club (37). Tychonick added four assists and 10 blocks in his rookie campaign.

Brad McEwen (Whitewood, Sask.), head scout for the Program of Excellence, and POE management group member Mark Hunter (Petrolia, Ont./London, OHL) put the roster together, and will continue to monitor the athletes through the start of the 2019-20 season ahead of Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

“We’re very pleased with the group that will be brought together in Plymouth,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams. “This is a development opportunity for some of the younger athletes, and it’s a great opportunity for our coaching staff and players to start developing a solid relationship ahead of the World Juniors.”

Bernard-Docker was left off last year’s final World Juniors roster during the final round of cuts.