Minnesota Wild Select Matthew Boldy With 12th Overall Pick

Only Pick of the First Round

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Minnesota Wild have added a new left winger to the future of their franchise after selecting Matthew Boldy with the 12th overall pick of the first round of the NHL Draft at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Boldy is expected to play hockey his freshman year at Boston College before turning pro for the Wild in 2020.