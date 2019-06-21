One Fatality After Morning Rollover Crash in Moorhead

Crews responded to the scene around 7 this morning

MOORHEAD, MN– One of the victims from the motor vehicle crash on 28th Avenue near 34th Street passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

Three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 3300 block of 28th Avenue North in Moorhead.

Crews from Clay County, Moorhead, Dilworth, F-M Ambulance and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene around 7 this morning.

Two people were trapped inside a Ford Ranger pickup and another ejected from the vehicle.

A Sheriff from Clay County says the three were taken to nearby hospitals.

First responders also found a service dog inside the vehicle.