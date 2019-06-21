Trailblazer’s Enes Kanter Stops in Fargo for Summer Youth Camp

Fargo was one of Kanter's 50 stops on his Free Summer Camp Tour

FARGO, N.D. –Fargo got some love from the NBA today when Portland Trailblazer’s Enes Kanter came to town to a host a free camp at the Fargo Basketball Academy.

Kanter ran drills with the nearly sixty kids in attendance before taking questions and signing t-shirts for all who participated.

This is just one stop on a summer-long camp tour for the NBA center. He says it’s been important to make it out to cities like Fargo where kids may not get as much exposure to the NBA.

“The biggest reason I came here is because a lot of NBA players do lots of camps in LA, Miami, New York,” Kanter said. “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to come here and have this experience with the people in North Dakota and it turned out to be amazing.”

Kanter will host 50 of these free camps in 35 different states throughout the summer.