Border States Electric Moves Into Its New Headquarters in Fargo

Border States Electric has moved to a new location and opened its new Branch Support Center with a "wire" cutting ceremony

FARGO, N.D.– One of the largest 100% employee owned companies in America houses its corporate office in Fargo.

The public was able to tour the building and learn more about BSE.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney also came out to show his support for the company.

BSE bought the land near I–29 and constructed the building to expand and combine operations in Fargo.

“We are so proud to have our home here in Fargo,” says CEO of Border States Electric, Tammy Miller. “We’ve been in this community since 1961 and frequently people will say ‘why don’t you move your corporate office to Denver, or Chicago, or Dallas’. We could never replace the work ethic and collaboration that we have in this office.”

The new building can house more than 500 employees.