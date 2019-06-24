Bring Your Workout Outside with Yoga in the Park

FARGO, N.D.– Grab a mat or towel and take your yoga session beyond the four walls of a studio.

Fargo Park District, YMCA of Cass-Clay and Courts Plus Community Fitness are hosting free Yoga in the Park classes every Wednesday evening.

Participants are encouraged to make a donation that will go toward community programs.

In the past, they’ve had as many as 150 people at a class.

“This is for all levels and all ages,” YMCA of Cass-Clay group fitness director Katelyn Whittenburg said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve done yoga before. We take it at a slow pace but we also offer those options that might be better for someone that has done yoga for years so we do try to cater to every need.”

Yoga in the Park happens at 6 on Wednesdays through August 14th.

Classes are available to people ages 15 and over.