Four HOPE Inc. Sled Hockey Athletes Will Tryout for a Spot on the National Team

Tryouts will take place in Buffalo, NY from July 7-12th

FARGO, N.D. –Having the chance to represent your country on a national level is an opportunity only few get the chance to do.

For four athletes on the Hurricanes sled hockey team, that possibility will become one step closer to a reality when they travel to Buffalo, NY next month to compete for a spot on USA’s Team.

“I’m kind of nervous about it,” Hurricane’s player Tyler Sherpersky admitted. “But really excited about it too – to skate with the big guys and just see how I can do against those guys.”

Sherpersky and teammate Grant Boser will be vying for a spot on the men’s team. It’s a coveted tryout that only around 50 players across the country are invited to.

“They deserve it,” Head coach Bill Grommesh said. “They work hard on and off the ice. They go to camps, they have personal trainers, they work on their diets. They deserve what they are getting.”

Chloe Kirkpatrick and Hope Magelky will also be in Buffalo, trying to earn a spot on the women’s side.

“Females are rare in wheelchairs. There is not very many of us who go to tryouts, so making it on this team is a big deal for us,” reveals Kirkpatrick. “We want to be at the level that guys are too.”

“I never dreamed in a million years that I would ever be trying out for a women’s national sled hockey team, so it’s really hard to fathom,” Magelky said.

HOPE Inc. has made that a possibility for all four athletes by giving them the opportunity to play the sport they love despite living with diagnoses that have left the challenged physically.

“I don’t know what else I’d be doing if I didn’t have this program to do all this stuff with,” says Boser.

If the experience they have on HOPE Inc’s squad earns them a spot with the National team? Few things would be better than that.

“It would just be – I can’t, like I am smiling so much now because it means – it would be like a dream come true,” exclaims Magelky.