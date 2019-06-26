Motorcyclist Injured in Moorhead Crash

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – The driver of a motorcycle was injured when he was struck by a car on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main Avenue and 8th Street, close to the Moorhead Main Avenue Dairy Queen.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Sanford Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The car driver, 65-year-old Joel Haugen, of Fargo was cited for running a stop light.

Police say both the motorcycle and the small car were towed from the scene with extensive damage.